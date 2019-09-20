Woman taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash on A19 in Sunderland near Chester Road junction
Emergency services attended the scene of a single-vehicle collision on the A19 in Sunderland.
There were 60-minute delays on the road following the incident, which happened shortly before 8am on Friday, September 20, on the northbound carriageway near to the A183 junction.
Motorists were told to avoid the area while the incident was dealt with. A diversion was also been put in place for those using the road.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 7.59am today (Friday), police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound near Chester Road, Sunderland.
“Emergency services are at the scene. The road is currently closed immediately before the A183 junction and a small diversion is in place.
“Motorists are advised there will be increased congestion as a clean-up operation continues.”
The spokesman later confirmed that a woman was taken to hospital.
Highways England said traffic had to leave the A19 at the exit and rejoin at the entry slip.