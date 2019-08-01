Wearmouth Bridge closures planned as major works are carried out to Sunderland crossing
The Wearmouth Bridge is to be closed for five nights and see restrictions put in place for another five as work is carried out on the crossing.
Sunderland City Council has said drivers should be aware of mid-August delays and diversions because of overnight works on Wearmouth Bridge, which will see its northern and southern joints replaced.
The works are due to start on the evening of Monday, August 12, and expected to take around 10 nights.
Overnight closures are planned for northbound traffic from Thursday, August 15, until Monday, August 19, between 8pm and 6am.
There will be lane restrictions in place throughout the remainder of the project and the bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during the works.
The joints, last replaced in 2003, allow the bridge’s structure to move and contract with temperature changes.
The council’s cabinet member for Environment and Transport, Councillor Amy Wilson, said: "Maintaining and investing in our city's infrastructure is always a priority for the city council.
"These bridge works are part of the Northern Gateway project that has opened up North Bridge Street and Dame Dorothy Street to two-way traffic.
“We've received a lot of positive comments about this new look and all the resurfacing work.
"The next stage is to complete these bridge works.
“We always look to minimise traffic disruption and that's why the works are being timetabled for overnight and during the summer holiday period."
The bridge, which was opened in 1929, is a Grade II listed structure and annual average traffic flows are around 12.7 million vehicles.