Watch as huge abnormal load travels through Sunderland city centre

Footage captures huge abnormal load being escorted through the city.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:01 BST

There was congestion in the city centre this lunchtime as roads were temporarily blocked as an abnormal load was transported along High Street East.

Police blocked the roundabout and led the convoy as an escort vehicle tailed the enormous load which appeared to be carrying a type of hydraulic device with dozens of wheels.

The abnormal load blocked up both sides of the road and was being carried by heavy haulage company, JCS Johnson Ltd.

