Bringing the Metro back to Washington and introducing London-style tap-on-tap-off contactless payments are included in a transport vision which goes out to public consultation today.

People in Sunderland and across the region are being asked for their views on the plans set out by North East Mayor Kim McGuinness in a public consultation launching today.

Her ‘Local Transport Plan’ also includes:

Taking buses back into public control

Improving the safety of women and girls and other vulnerable groups

Free travel for under 18s

Better networks for walking, wheelchair users and cyclists

A region-wide e-bike hire scheme

An improved electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Upgrading the East Coast Main Line

A key plank is the long-called-for reopening the mothballed Leamside Line to allow the extension of the Metro to Washington, and creating other new stations on the route.

Dualling the A1 in Northumberland from Ellingham to Scotland and other junction upgrades is also on the list.

Ms McGuinness said the region-wide plan sets out her ‘vision for a green, integrated transport system that works for all’ with a ‘connected network that is simple, affordable, and built to last’.

She said her goal is to make travel across the North East greener, safer, and more reliable, ensuring it’s accessible to everyone, both physically and financially.

The LTP is structured around five key areas:

Journey planning and customer support

Ticketing and fares

Expanding infrastructure and increasing its resilience

Enhancing safety, especially for women and girls

Improving links between different modes of transport

She said there is a ‘clear delivery plan up to 2040’ and the plan will ‘set the path for overcoming current challenges and creating a more efficient, resilient transport network for the future’.

People are being asked to share their views on the draft vision from today up until January 26.

They can do this by completing an online survey or visiting the North East Combined Authority website to find out more about how they can get involved over the next 12 weeks.

“My Local Transport Plan is unapologetically ambitious – I want to make the North East the home of real opportunity and to do that, we need to invest and improve our transport network for all,” said the Mayor.

“I know transport is a huge enabler for local people and how we travel across the region every day is hugely impactful to all of our lives.

“I speak to people every day about problems they face with the buses, or congested roads or infrastructure which urgently needs upgrading – we are serious about delivering more impactful change than ever before and I am determined to deliver improvements for local people.

“We deserve a world-class green transport network.”

She added: “Whether you drive, use public transport or walk and cycle, your views are incredibly important and I want to hear what you think.

“Please get involved – fill in the survey or attend one of the consultation events and encourage your friends and family to do the same.

“Let's create an ambitious plan together to grow and invest in our transport network so it can be truly transformational.”

People can give their views via a number of means:

An online survey at northeast-ca.gov.uk/localtransportplan

By post to North East Combined Authority, The Lumen, St James' Boulevard, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 5BZ

By email to [email protected]

By phone on 0191 277 7010

At one of the many region-wide in person consultation events planned. Find out more about drop in events at northeast-ca.gov.uk/localtransportplan

If you require any information in an alternative format, you can contact the North East Combined Authority on [email protected]