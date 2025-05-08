Washington Highway closed following two vehicle collision

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 8th May 2025, 16:35 BST
The Washington Highway has been closed in both directions and emergency services are currently at the scene following a two vehicle collsion.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 2.35pm today (May 8), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A195 in Washington.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“A section of the road is closed from the roundabout connecting Emmerson Road and Birtley Road, to the roundabout connecting the A182. The incident has also caused tailbacks on the nearby A1.

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes where possible.”

For live travel updates across the area, visit the AA’s Tyne and Wear traffic news page.

