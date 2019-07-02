Warning over fake police and traffic wardens targeting elderly drivers
Fraud experts have sent out a warning over elderly drivers being targeted with fake fines by bogus police officers and traffic wardens.
Action Fraud says victims are being approached while parked in a car park and they are told by the suspect that they have parked illegally or have broken a speed limit and a photo has been taken of their car for so-called evidence. Motorists are then told that they will face a substantial penalty fine unless they pay a smaller upfront fee.
Victims, who opt for paying the smaller penalty, will be directed to a parking meter and asked to enter their card and PIN.
The parking meters have been tampered with by the suspect in order to retain the card. Once the victim inserts their card and are asked for their PIN, the victims are “shoulder surfed” for their PIN by the suspect.
The card is then retained by the machine and victims are told by the suspect to seek help from the company which operates the parking meter or their bank.
What should be done?
Sign up to our daily newsletter
If drivers are suspicious about the authenticity of a fine, they are warned to not pay it until it has been verified by the local council.
Drivers should shield their PIN when using an ATM machine and never share it.
If a bank card is retained by an ATM machine, you should contact your bank immediately.
Action Fraud can be contacted for further information on 0300 1232040.