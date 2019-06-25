Vehicle crashes through a fence into a field of horses in Houghton
A vehicle has left the road and crashed into a field of horses in Houghton.
By Poppy Kennedy
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 16:53
Emergency services have been called to the crash near the A690 in East Rainton.
No one has been injured in the crash including the horses in the field.
A spokeman for Northumbria Police said: “Shortly before 3.15pm today, police received a report of a one vehicle collision on Robin Lane, East Rainton near the A690.
“It has been reported that the vehicle has come off the road and gone through a fence into a field of horses.
“No injuries to persons or horses. The fence is damaged however, officers are locating owners to secure horses.”