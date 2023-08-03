The emergency services have been attending a collision on the A1 close to Washington after reports of a vehicle colliding with a barrier this afternoon (Thursday, August 3).

Emergency services attended a one vehicle collision on the A1 near Washington.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 1.40pm today, we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A1 southbound close to Junction 66.

“It was reported that a car had collided with a barrier.

“Emergency services attended the scene and no-one is believed to have been seriously injured.

“One lane was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle involved.

“This has now taken place and all lanes are fully re-open.”