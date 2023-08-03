News you can trust since 1873
Three miles of tailbacks as vehicle collides with a barrier on A1 near Washington

Emergency services attend collision on A1 near Washington.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:17 BST- 1 min read

The emergency services have been attending a collision on the A1 close to Washington after reports of a vehicle colliding with a barrier this afternoon (Thursday, August 3).

Emergency services attended a one vehicle collision on the A1 near Washington.Emergency services attended a one vehicle collision on the A1 near Washington.
Emergency services attended a one vehicle collision on the A1 near Washington.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 1.40pm today, we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A1 southbound close to Junction 66.

“It was reported that a car had collided with a barrier.

“Emergency services attended the scene and no-one is believed to have been seriously injured.

“One lane was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle involved.

“This has now taken place and all lanes are fully re-open.”

The National Highways North East reported three miles of tailbacks, but this is now clearing.

