Drivers have now been informed the A1(M) is reopen in both directions after after a serious collision led to both carriageways being closed near Sunderland.

Police and highways officials announced early this morning that the severe delays were expected with the road closed in both directions between junctions 63 (Blind Lane, Chester-le-Street) and 62 (Carrville, Durham) after the incident.

National Highways and emergency services were called to the incident involving two cars shortly before 3:30am. Drivers were told they ‘may wish to find alternative routes, avoid the area or delay their journeys if at all possible’.

National Highways originally reported the route would reopen by 6.45pm, then moved this to 0.45am, with diversions remaining in place.

However, in an update at 7.30pm, the agency announced the road was reopen in both directions.

It said: “The A1(M) in County Durham has re-opened in both directions between J63 (Chester-le-Street) and J62 (Durham) following a serious collision. “Lane 2 (of 2) remains closed on the southbound carriageway, this will be lifted shortly. Thank you for your patience.”

National Highways said the road had been closed to allow police to carry out ‘complex collision investigation work’, with ‘National Highways Traffic Officers and service providers assisting with traffic management’.

Durham Constabulary have now given more details in relation to the incident, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement, the force said: “We understand the disruption that this incident has caused and would like to thank people for their patience and cooperation while we worked at the scene.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any dashcam footage, is asked to contact Durham Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101.