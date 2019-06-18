Two women taken to hospital with back and neck injuries following crash on Sunderland road
Two women were taken to hospital following a crash on a notorious road in Sunderland.
Thompson Road was blocked in both directions following a collision near Carley Hill Road junction – but has now been reopened.
Two women were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 10.24am yesterday we received a report of a two vehicle collision involving two cars on Thompson Road, Sunderland.
"Police and emergency services attended. The driver of a Black Renault, a 79-year-old woman, and the driver of a Red Suzuki, a 63-year-old woman, were both taken to hospital for neck and back injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.”