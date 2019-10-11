Two separate crashes cause rush hour chaos in Sunderland on the A19 and on Tunstall Hope Road
Three vehicles were involved in separate road incidents during early hours of Friday, October 11.
On Friday morning, three vehicles were involved in two separate road incidents within minutes of each other leading to delays across Sunderland.
Reports of congestion on the A19 were linked to the first incident, a two-vehicle crash on the approach to the A183 junction.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8.12am today, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound at the exit slip road to the A183 in Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended, and thankfully nobody was injured. The vehicles have now been recovered and the road is clear.”
Minutes later, there was a second incident on Tunstall Hope Road involving an overturned van.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8.16am today (Friday), police were alerted by the ambulance service to an overturned vehicle on Tunstall Hope Road, Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended, and thankfully nobody was injured.”