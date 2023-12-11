Two horses loose on the A19 'brought under control' by police officers

The horses were 'running loose into traffic'

Two horses loose on the A19 near Peterlee have been brought under control.

Earlier this morning Durham Constabulary had posted a statement on social media warning drivers to "take care" when travelling on the A19 and A181 between Castle Eden and Hutton Henry as "there are a couple of horses running loose into traffic".

The A19 near Castle Eden. Photograph: Google Maps

However the situation now looks to have been brought to a safe conclusion for both the motorists and the animals.

A statement from a Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: "We were alerted to two horses running on the A19 near Castle Eden shortly after 7.25am today.