Two horses loose on the A19 'brought under control' by police officers

The horses were 'running loose into traffic'

By Neil Fatkin
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:08 GMT
Two horses loose on the A19 near Peterlee have been brought under control.

Earlier this morning Durham Constabulary had posted a statement on social media warning drivers to "take care" when travelling on the A19 and A181 between Castle Eden and Hutton Henry as "there are a couple of horses running loose into traffic".

The A19 near Castle Eden. Photograph: Google MapsThe A19 near Castle Eden. Photograph: Google Maps
The A19 near Castle Eden. Photograph: Google Maps
However the situation now looks to have been brought to a safe conclusion for both the motorists and the animals.

A statement from a Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: "We were alerted to two horses running on the A19 near Castle Eden shortly after 7.25am today.

"Officers attended, located the horses, and brought them under control."  

