News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

TRAVEL UPDATE: Metro service resumes between Pelaw and South Hylton

Delays still remain on Metro services.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 09:32 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 10:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Metro service has resumed between Pelaw and South Hylton.

There are delays on the Tyne and Wear Metro service.There are delays on the Tyne and Wear Metro service.
There are delays on the Tyne and Wear Metro service.

The service was suspended earlier this morning (December 2) due to a "signalling issue on the Network Rail infrastructure"

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, an updated post from Tyne and Wear Metro said: "The service has resumed between Pelaw and South Hylton in both directions. "

However delays do still remain across the service.

The statement added: "Trains are running to all destinations, but at an approximate 30 minute frequency.

"The age of our current fleet means we are facing some challenges with train availability. This is impacting today's service."

Related topics:Metro