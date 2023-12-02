TRAVEL UPDATE: Metro service resumes between Pelaw and South Hylton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Metro service has resumed between Pelaw and South Hylton.

There are delays on the Tyne and Wear Metro service.

The service was suspended earlier this morning (December 2) due to a "signalling issue on the Network Rail infrastructure"

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, an updated post from Tyne and Wear Metro said: "The service has resumed between Pelaw and South Hylton in both directions. "

However delays do still remain across the service.

The statement added: "Trains are running to all destinations, but at an approximate 30 minute frequency.