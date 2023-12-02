TRAVEL UPDATE: Metro service resumes between Pelaw and South Hylton
Delays still remain on Metro services.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Metro service has resumed between Pelaw and South Hylton.
The service was suspended earlier this morning (December 2) due to a "signalling issue on the Network Rail infrastructure"
However, an updated post from Tyne and Wear Metro said: "The service has resumed between Pelaw and South Hylton in both directions. "
However delays do still remain across the service.
The statement added: "Trains are running to all destinations, but at an approximate 30 minute frequency.
"The age of our current fleet means we are facing some challenges with train availability. This is impacting today's service."