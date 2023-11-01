There were reports of around 5 miles of congestion.

The A19 northbound is reported to now be fully open following hours of delays for motorists.

Following a one vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway this morning, a lane had been closed between A1018 Seaham turn off and the A690 Sunderland exit.

The incident had created a reported 5 miles of tailback with delays for motorists of around 45 minutes.

Emergency services attended the incident.

An updated social media post from National Highways: North East said: "This incident is now clear, and all lanes have re-opened on the A19 northbound between the A1018 Seaham turn off and the A690 Sunderland exit. "Delays remain in the area but should now start to ease. Thanks for your patience this morning."

The incident was also attended by Durham Constabulary.

A spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a one vehicle collision on the A19 northbound near Seaham, shortly before 7am this morning.