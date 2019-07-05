Traffic easing on A194 as broken down coach causes long delays near A19 junction
A broken down coach which was blocking a lane after the Lindisfarne roundabout has been moved.
By Poppy Kennedy
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 10:39
Traffic is now starting to move again although there will be some remaining build up from the incident.
Police have managed to tow the coach off the carriageway which was blocking lane two just after the Lindisfarne roundabout in Jarrow.
Although there were delays back to the A19 turn-off due to the incident, traffic is moving and congestion in the area is starting to ease.