Three-vehicle crash causes rush-hour tailbacks on A690

Motorists faced rush-hour delays following a three-vehicle crash on the the A690.

By Gavin Ledwith
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 08:58
Rush-hour traffic heading to Sunderland on Wednesday morning is facing delays on the A690.

Wednesday morning's incident caused tailbacks for drivers heading towards Sunderland from the Stoneygate turn-off for Ryhope and Newbottle.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At 8.08am today police received a report of a three vehicle collision on the A690 at Stoneygate. Emergency services attended but nobody was seriously injured. One lane was blocked as a result of the collision but the road has since been cleared."

