Three people injured after van overturns on A1M near Chester-Le-Street

Three people have been injured after a van overturned on the A1M near Chester-Le-Street.

The incident took place this morning (November 14) and emergency services have been at the scene.

A North East Ambulance (NEAS) spokesperson said: "We received a call at 10.53am this morning to reports of a road traffic incident on the A1 northbound near junction 62 in Durham.

“We dispatched three ambulance crews, a duty officer, a rapid response paramedic, and a crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

“We transported three patients to the University Hospital of North Durham (UHND) for further treatment.”

North East Ambulance Service. (Photo by National World)

Officers from Durham Constabulary have also been attending the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Police were called at 10.55am today (November 14) to a collision on the A1(M) in which a van is believed to have rolled onto its roof.

“It happened on the carriageway near the Chester-Le-Street junction.

“Colleagues from the Fire Service and ambulance also attended.”

The incident caused long delays for motorists with National Highways North East reporting “five miles of congestion” due to an “overturned vehicle”.

However they are now reporting all lanes have reopened.

An updated post on social media said: “All lanes are now open on the A1M southbound between J63 for Chester-Le-Street and J62 for Durham.

“Thanks for being patient.”