Three hurt and bus services disrupted after two-vehicle collision
Three people were left injured following a collision on a Wearside road.
Police and fire services were called to the scene of the accident in Fence Houses shortly after 11.30am this morning, Thursday, September 12.
A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called at 11.40am today to a two-vehicle RTC close to Fencehouses Community Centre.
“The collision involved a grey Vauxhall Insignia, driven by a man in his early 30s from the Houghton-le-Spring area and a red Mitsubishi Colt, driven by a man in his mid-50s from the Chester-le-Street area.
“Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries only.”
Bus services in the area were diverted while the incident, which has now been resolved, was dealt with.
Go North East tweeted: “There's no service at Scorer's Lane, Castle Dene or Lumley Thicks on services 71 & 78 due to an accident.
“Buses are diverting via Woodstone Terrace between Lumley & Woodstone Village.”