Sunderland's A1231 closed in both directions until 1pm - here's why
Part of the A1231 will be closed until around 1pm on Sunday, September 29.
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 10:06 am
The busy dual carriageway was closed in both directions between the A182 Washington Highway roundabout to the A195 Northumberland Way roundabout.
The closure was put in place at 6am on Sunday, September 29, and is expected to be in place until 1pm.
The busy carriageway is closed for routine highway maintenance to be carried out.
A diversion route is currently in place this morning.