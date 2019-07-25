Sunderland LIVE: The latest news, travel delays and weather as Sunderland is having one of the hottest days this year
Hello and thank you for joining our live news blog for Thursday, July 25.
By Faye Dixon
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 14:44
We will be bringing you all of the latest news updates from across the North East, especially the weather, as well as the latest in traffic and travel news, and more. It’s Faye and Poppy manning the blog until 10pm.
So if you spot anything which could help us keep everyone moving or that we should let others know about then get in touch on (0191) 5017435.