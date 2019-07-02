Sunderland LIVE: The latest news, traffic and weather updates from across the North East
Hello and welcome to our live news blog for Tuesday, July 2.
By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 06:01
It’s Debra and Poppy here on the early-morning shift, bringing you everything you need to know to keep your day moving.
We will be checking out the latest weather forecast for Sunderland and beyond from the Met Office, keeping an eye on the region’s roads and sharing all of the day’s news with you as Tuesday gets started.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Got a story? Get in touch with us on social media to share it!