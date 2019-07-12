Sunderland LIVE news: The latest traffic, weather and North East updates for Friday, July 12
Hello and welcome to our live news blog for Friday, July 12
By Debra Fox
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 06:09
It’s Debra here manning the live blog for the early shift – and we will be bringing you everything you need to know to ensure your day runs smoothly. Stay tuned for the latest Met Office forecast for the weekend and all of your Sunderland news. We’ll also be keeping an eye on the region’s roads. Refresh for updates and scroll down for more.