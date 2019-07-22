Sunderland LIVE news: The latest on a ram raid, Gavin Moon and other police incidents with weather, traffic and travel news for Monday July 22
Hello and thank you for joining our live news blog for Monday, July 22.
By Faye Dixon
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 20:09
We will be bringing you all of the latest news updates from across the North East, especially the weather, as well as the latest in travel news and more. It’s Faye now taking over the blog for the late shift – with help from Gavin – so if you spot anything which could help us keep everyone moving or we should let others know about, get in touch.