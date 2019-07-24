Sunderland LIVE news: The latest news, traffic and weather as Sunderland swelters in the sun
Hello and thank you for joining our live news blog for Wednesday, July 24.
By James Barker
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 06:07
We will be bringing you all of the latest news updates from across the North East, especially the weather, as well as the latest in traffic and travel news, and more. It’s Poppy Kennedy and Gavin Ledwith manning our blog from 2pm. So if you spot anything which could help us keep everyone moving or that we should let others know about then get in touch on (0191) 5017435.