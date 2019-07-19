Sunderland LIVE news: Police Commissioner vote updates and the latest traffic and weather for Friday, July 19
Hello and welcome to our live news blog for Friday, July 19.
By Faye Dixon
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 12:15
It’s Faye here manning the live blog for the early shift again this morning. Along with Fiona, we will be bringing you everything you need to know throughout your Friday as you get ready for the weekend. Stay tuned for the latest weather forecast and all of your North East breaking news. We’ll also be keeping an eye on the traffic to help your day run smoothly. Keep refreshing the page for these all-important updates.