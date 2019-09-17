Sunderland LIVE: New searches in John Littlewood murder investigation, aftermath of Ayre's Quay fire, and more breaking news for Tuesday, September 17
Hello and welcome to our live news blog for Tuesday, September 17.
By Faye Dixon
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 14:25 pm
It’s Faye here on the late shift manning our LIVE blog until 10pm, bringing you all of the news updates you need to know.
From breaking news to traffic updates, we have all of the news that you need to get you through the rest of the day.
Please refresh for the latest and remember to get in touch with anything you feel we should publish.