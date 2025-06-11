Chosen by the people of Sunderland - Name of city's newest landmark unveiled as Keel Crossing
After a vote by the people of Sunderland, the name of the city’s stunning footbridge will be Keel Crossing.
The name is a tribute to Sunderland’s proud shipbuilding heritage.
Chosen by more than 55% of residents, the name honours the keel, the backbone of a ship, and reflects the city’s rich maritime past along the River Wear – once one of the world’s most productive shipbuilding hubs.
Spanning 260m and standing 30m above the river, Keel Crossing will:
*Extend the iconic Keel Line
*Improve access to the Stadium of Light and Riverside Sunderland
*Support the connection of one of the UK’s most ambitious regeneration projects.
A spokesman from Sunderland City Council said: “ We can’t wait to see keel Crossing come alive on matchdays – a sea of red and white crossing the Wear! “
