The wait is finally over as the name of Sunderland’s newest landmark has been chosen.

After a vote by the people of Sunderland, the name of the city’s stunning footbridge will be Keel Crossing.

The name is a tribute to Sunderland’s proud shipbuilding heritage.

The newly named Keel Crossing in Sunderland | nw

Chosen by more than 55% of residents, the name honours the keel, the backbone of a ship, and reflects the city’s rich maritime past along the River Wear – once one of the world’s most productive shipbuilding hubs.

Spanning 260m and standing 30m above the river, Keel Crossing will:

*Extend the iconic Keel Line

*Improve access to the Stadium of Light and Riverside Sunderland

*Support the connection of one of the UK’s most ambitious regeneration projects.

A spokesman from Sunderland City Council said: “ We can’t wait to see keel Crossing come alive on matchdays – a sea of red and white crossing the Wear! “