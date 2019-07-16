Sunderland Airshow 2019: Bus times, park and ride locations and fare prices

The annual Sunderland Airshow is set to the biggest and best yet this year, with high-speed jets, impressive air display teams and a host of live music among the entertainment.

By Claire Schofield
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 11:33
The Sunderland Airshow will take place from 26 to 28 July at the Roker and Seaburn seafronts

Held at the Roker and Seaburn seafronts, the event will take place over the course of three days, from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 July 2019, and attracts around 1,000,000 spectators every year.

If you are planning to enjoy the entertainment at this year's show, here's all the information you need on how to get there.

Park and ride services

Park and ride services will operate from the following three sites over the course of the weekend, with buses dropping travellers off at the event site:

Deptford Terrace (SR4 6DD) to Recreation Park

Friday 26 July

Every 20 minutes, from 2pm to 4pm Every 10 minutes, from 4pm to 11pm

Saturday 27 July and Sunday 28 July

Every 15 minutes, from 9am to 10am Every 7 minutes, from 10am to 6pm Every 15 minutes, from 6pm to 7pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Fulwell Quarry (SR5 2PQ) to Recreation Park

Saturday 27 July and Sunday 28 July

Every 15 minutes, from 9am to 10am Every 7 minutes, from 10am to 6pm Every 15 minutes, from 6pm to 7pm

Herrington Country Park (DH4 7EL) to Bungalow Cafe

Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July

Every 15 minutes, from 9am to 10am Every 7 minutes, from 10am to 6pm Every 15 minutes, from 6pm to 7pm

The cost of using the Park and ride bus service is £2.50 per person, for a return ticket. Under fives travel for free, and card and contactless payments are accepted on the buses.

Information on special bus services will be available nearer the event.

For more information visit seeitdoitsunderland.co.uk