Sunderland A19 car fire: Lanes reopen after dramatic blaze
A motorist appears to have had a lucky escape after a vehicle fire caused major rush-hour tailbacks.
By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 21:15
Echo reader John Underwood sent us this picture of the blaze near the busy A183 Pennywell and Chester-le-Street southbound turn off at around 5pm on Friday.
Highways England North-East said two lanes were closed while its workers dealt with the aftermath of the Sunderland fire.
It confirmed just before 7pm that both lanes had reopened.
The driver is believed to have escaped unharmed.