Spice Girls at the Stadium of Light: Travel guide from Go North East reveals bus services for show

There is little more than a month to go until Sunderland's first stadium gig since 2016.

The Spice Girls will play the Stadium of Light on Thursday, June 6 - and if you have tickets, you're probably already thinking about how to get there.

Go North East has released a handy guide of its services to make it easier for ticket holders to get to the Stadium hassle-free, as well as special ticket being launched just for the concert.

Non-step X56 services will run between Newcastle Central Station to the Stadium of Light both in the run-up to the concert and for the journey home, with frequent services to and from the ground travelling elsewhere across the region.

The Go North East guide said: "All our buses will run on their usual routes before the concert and will continue to stop on Kier Hardie Way or at the Wheatsheaf in Sunderland.

"We'll be running extra buses after the concert to get you home in comfort and safety."

Customers wishing to use the bus can purchase a Spice Girls DaySaver ticket. They will cost £6 per person and will only be available on the Go North East app from Monday, May 20.

The ticket will give you unlimited access to all North East buses on the day of the concert.

Here is a list of Go North East's services, so you can find out which one will e best for you on the day.

The Spice World UK tour is kicking off later this month.

Route/ Travelling to/ Where to catch your bus:

X56/ Newcastle Central Station non-stop/ Buses will leave from the North Bridge Street stop (close to the Stadium of Light)

2/ Grangetown, Hollycarrside, Tunstall Village & Silksworth/ Buses will leave from opposite Sunderland Winter Gardens at 10.44pm, 11.14pm and 11.44pm

2/ Hastings Hill, Penshaw, Shiney Row & Washington/ Buses will leave from Sunderland Winter Gardens at 10.25pm and 11.25pm

9/ East Boldon, Jarrow & Hebburn/ Buses will leave from North Bridge Street (close to the Stadium of Light) at 10.15pm and 10.45pm for all stops to Hebburn and 11.15pm for all stops to Jarrow

9/ Ryhope, New Seaham & Murton/ Buses will leave from the Wheatsheaf at 10.04pm and 11.04pm

20/ East Herrington, Houghton, The Raintons & Durham/ Extra buses will leave from the Wheatsheaf stop, close to the Stadium of Light, with a bus also for all stops to Durham

20/ Cleadon, Harton Nook & South Shields/ Buses will leave from North Bridge Street (close to the Stadium of Light) at 10.07pm, 10.37pm and 11.07pm for all stops to South Shields

35A/ Castletown, Boldon Asda, Heworth/ Buses will leave from North Bridge Street (close to the Stadium of Light) at 10.21pm and 10.51pm for all stops to Heworth and at 11.21pm for all stops to Boldon Cineworld

35A/ Silksworth, Newbottle, Houghton, Hetton & Low Moorsley/ Buses will leave from the Wheatsheaf stop (close to the Stadium of Light) at 10.16pm and 10.46pm for all stops to Low Moorsley and 11.16pm for all stops to Houghton

39/ Chester Road, The Broadway & Pennywell Shops/ Buses will leave from outside Sunderland Winter Gardens at 10.45pm and 11.15pm

39/ Ryhope, Tunstall Village, Doxford Park Shops & Moorside/ Buses will leave from opposite Sunderland Winter Gardens at 10.24pm, 10.54pm and 11.24pm

56/ North Hylton Road, Concord, Wrekenton, Gateshead & Newcastle/ Extra buses will leave from the North Bridge Street stop, close to the Stadium of Light

60/ Ryhope & Seaham Parkside/ Buses will leave Park Lane Interchange at 10.27pm, 10.57pm and 11.27pm for all stops to Seaham Parkside

78/78A/ Shiney Row, Great Lumley, Chester-le-Street & Stanley/ Buses will leave Park Lane Interchange at 10.10pm for all stops to Consett and 11.10pm for all stops to Chester-le-Street