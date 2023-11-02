News you can trust since 1873
Sections of the A19 reported to be flooded as Storm Ciaran hits the region

Drivers warned to 'take care'

By Neil Fatkin
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:56 GMT
There are problems on the A19 this morning with certain stretches partially flooded due to the effects of Storm Ciaran.

North East traffic is reporting flooding on the A19 northbound close to the A690 turn off with flooding also being reported on the A19 northbound at the A182 Murton junction.

With a Met Office Yellow Weather Warning in place until 6am tomorrow morning (Friday) National Highways North East have warned drivers about the "challenging conditions" and the need to "take care".

There are currently no reports of roads being closed.

