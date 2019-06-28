Roadworks begin on A1(M) and will be in place until spring next year as part of £4.5 million scheme
Major work on the A1(M), estimate to cost £4.5 million, has begun ahead of a new development which will bring 101 acres of industrial units and 270 new homes to the area.
The road scheme work at junction 61 of the A1(M) at Bowburn comes ahead of the Integra 61 development and are due to be completed by spring next year.
The scheme, which has been funded by the Durham County Council, Highways England and Roadchef, will see new lanes constructed and the current lanes widened to increase capacity. There will also be traffic lights installed at the junction by the Roadchef services to control the flow of traffic around the A688 junction and improve road safety.
As well as industrial units and new homes, the Integra 61 site will have 8.5 acres of retail units including a hotel, car dealership and possibly a care home and GP surgery.
Coun Simon Henig, Leader of Durham County Council, said: “We are committed to ensuring County Durham is a great place to live, work, visit and invest.
“The Integra 61 development has the potential to attract over 4,000 jobs in the industrial and logistics sector, so it is important that road infrastructure improvements take place as good transport links are crucial when attracting investment to the region.”
Dave Wafer, Durham County Council’s strategic traffic manager, added: “Delays are to be expected so we would like to apologise for any disruption caused and advise drivers to take extra care observing the speed limits and signs on site.”