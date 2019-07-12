Reports of four-vehicle crash on A19 in Sunderland
Emergency services have been called to the scene of a collision on the A19 in Sunderland.
There are delays on the A19 heading north, and one lane is obstructed on the main route, after a four-vehicle crash in the Sunderland area – according to the North East Live Traffic service.
Posting the update on Twitter, they said: “A19 Northbound delays and one lane obstructed prior to the A183 Chester Road junction due to a four vehicle collision. Police travelling.”
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 7.51am today, Friday, July 12, police received a report of a four-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound prior to the A183 slip road at New Herrington.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Emergency services are at the scene. Thankfully, nobody is believed to be seriously injured.
“One lane of the carriageway has been closed to allow the clear-up operation to take place, and motorists are advised that there may be increased congestion in the area.”