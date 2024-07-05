Rail delays after person hit by train between Durham and Newcastle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passengers are being warned of continuing delays after a person was hit by a train on the East Coast Mainline.

LNER said it was with ‘great sadness’ they had to report the news, and warned passengers on trains between York and Newcastle they would face delays.

The rail operator said the incident happened between Durham and Newcastle, though some passengers said they had been told it took place near Chester-le-Street.

LNER added: “We are experiencing major disruption across the LNER route due to person being hit by a train between Durham and Newcastle. Please check your entire journey before you travel.”

They added: “Due to the severity of the disruption and the length of time we estimate this incident to last, we strongly advise you to avoid travelling if you can.

“Trains are running, but there is major disruption, and you may be heavily delayed and/or experience overcrowding.

“If you choose to travel by train today train services are likely to be extremely busy and subject to delay and / or cancellation.

“If you have a LNER train ticket dated for Friday 5 July, you will be able to use your existing ticket on another LNER service throughout tomorrow, Saturday 6 July. ·

“Please make a new seat reservation here.

“If your journey involves a connection with another train operator, your existing ticket will be valid on an alternative service with that train operator on the date shown above.

“If you choose not to travel by train, you will be entitled to a full refund, please click here.

“If you are on board an LNER service affected by this disruption, your train manager will keep you updated with information about the incident and the impact on your journey today.

“Our on-board team are working hard to keep you comfortable whilst we get you moving again. If you need any urgent help regarding onward travel connections or flights, medical needs etc. please speak to a member of the on-train team.

“If you are currently waiting at a station, please listen out for station announcements or speak to a member of station staff.