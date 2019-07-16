Power line failure causes chaos on East Coast Main Line
A power line failure is causing chaos for rail travelers between the North East and London.
By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 08:02
Problems between Durham and Darlington have affected LNER services on the line between Edinburgh and London.
Early trains in both directions were forced to terminate early, while several services have been cancelled.
The power supply has been restored, but there is still serious disruption to services.
