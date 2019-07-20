Police confirm scene of 'multi-vehicle' smash on A19 is clear
Several vehicles were involved in a collision on the A19 earlier this afternoon.
Northumbria Police said at 12.50pm its officers were dealing with the crash on the A19 southbound in Jarrow, on the approach to the Lindisfarne Roundabout and A184 junction, leading to lane closures.
The force confirmed shortly before 2pm the incident was now clear.
A stretch of the A19 between Testo’s and Jarrow is closed off this weekend, while West House Bridleway Bridge is dismantled as part of the £125 million flyover redevelopment project.
It will remain shut by Highways England until 6am on Monday, July 22.
Routes from Testo’s roundabout are advised to use the A184 to White Mare Pool roundabout, and will then return north to Lindisfarne roundabout using the A194.
Local diversions will also be in place for traffic travelling to Boldon.