Police called to early-hours crash on main route into Durham
Part of the A690 in Durham was closed in the early hours of Saturday, August 31 so police could deal with a crash.
By Debra Fox
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 09:33
Officers were called to the major route at around 3am following reports of a collision on the road.
The incident happened between junction 62 of the A1(M) and the Gilesgate roundabout on the A690.
Durham Constabulary confirmed that the road was closed while officers dealt with the incident. It reopened to the public at 7am.