Police were called to a crash on the A690 in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police officers recieved reports of a one-vehicle crash on the A690 junction with the A19 at 5.40pm on Saturday, June 15.

No one was injured in the incident but the road was partially closed at the junction while the vehicle was removed.

The road reopened at around 6.38pm and police left the scene at around 7pm.