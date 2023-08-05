News you can trust since 1873
Person taken to hospital following multi-vehicle collision on A1 near Washington

A person has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the A1.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 5th Aug 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the A1 northbound near Washington Services at 2.42pm this afternoon (5 August).

"We dispatched one ambulance crew, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and a clinical team leader. They assessed five patients in total and transported one of those patients to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital."

One person has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision.
National Highways North East earlier reported that two out of three lanes were closed as a "specialist carriage way sweeper was in attendance".

All lanes are now reportedly open.

Northumbria Police have also been contacted and we are awaiting their response.

