Person taken to hospital following multi-vehicle collision on A1 near Washington

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the A1 northbound near Washington Services at 2.42pm this afternoon (5 August).

"We dispatched one ambulance crew, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and a clinical team leader. They assessed five patients in total and transported one of those patients to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital."

National Highways North East earlier reported that two out of three lanes were closed as a "specialist carriage way sweeper was in attendance".

All lanes are now reportedly open.