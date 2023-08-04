News you can trust since 1873
Person taken to hospital following incident involving overturned vehicle and caravan on A19

A person has been taken to hospital following a collision on the A19.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 14:07 BST

A person has been taken to hospital following reports of a jackknifed caravan and overturned vehicle on the A19.

A North East Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called to a road traffic collision today ( August 4) shortly after 12pm on the A19 northbound.

"We dispatched one double crewed ambulance, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and one clinical team leader. One patient was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

Northumbria Police have also been attending the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 12pm today (Friday Augus 4) police received a report of an overturned vehicle towing a caravan on the A19 northbound at Sunderland, between the A690 and A183 junctions.

“Emergency services are currently attending the scene where one lane is closed.”

A social media post from North East Live Traffic added: "On the A19 Northbound there are delays and heavy slow moving traffic between the A690 and A183 due to a jackknifed caravan with debris on the carriageway."

