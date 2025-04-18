Person taken to hospital and road closed following road traffic collision in Whitburn
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The collision took place at around 7.30pm last night (April 17) and emergency services were called to the scene.
A North East Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called to a two vehicle road traffic incident shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday 17 April, on Whitburn Bents Road, Sunderland.
“We dispatched two double crewed ambulances, a clinical team leader and were supported by Great North Air Ambulance Service's response car. One patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary with a doctor on board."
The road was closed by Northumbria Police and as yet, there has been no updated statement that it has been reopened.
Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 7.40pm today (Thursday), we received a report of a collision on the A183 Coast Road in Whitburn, close to the junction with Sea Lane.
“Emergency services are in attendance.
The road is currently closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
We have contacted Northumbria Police and are currently awaiting an updated statement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.