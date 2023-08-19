News you can trust since 1873
Person sadly confirmed as dead as emergency services attend railway line incident

Sadly paramedics confirmed the person was dead.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 19th Aug 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 17:39 BST

A person has sadly died following an incident on the railway line near Sunderland Station.

Earlier today (August 19) Northumbria Police closed the stretch of road between Villette Road and Toward Road as the emergency services "dealt with an ongoing incident".

A subsequent statement from British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line close to Sunderland station at 1:34pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Northumbria Police closed the road in both directions as the emergency services attended the incident.Northumbria Police closed the road in both directions as the emergency services attended the incident.
A statement from a North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 1.40pm today (Saturday August 19) from British Transport Police to assist with an incident at a railway line close to Villette Road.

"A hazardous response team and clinical lead have been dispatched and are currently at the scene."

An initial post by Northumbria Police on X said: "Please be aware that a temporary road closure has been put in place between Villette Road and Toward Road in Sunderland in both directions to allow for ambulance access.

"We would advise motorists to take an alternative route where possible. Thank you for your co-operation."

No details have been provided as yet as to whether the road has been reopened.

