News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Person injured following two vehicle collision on the A19 in Sunderland

Delays are now clearing.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 13:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A person has been injured following a road traffic collision on the A19.

The incident was attended by the emergency services.

A person has been injured following a collision on the A19.A person has been injured following a collision on the A19.
A person has been injured following a collision on the A19.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 10.30am today (Thursday) we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound, before the turn off for the A690 at Herrington Interchange in Sunderland.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended and one person is reported to have sustained non serious injuries.

“Both of the vehicles involved have now been recovered from the carriageway.”

The collision caused considerable delays but these are now clearing.

 

Related topics:A19