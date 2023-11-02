Person injured following two vehicle collision on the A19 in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A person has been injured following a road traffic collision on the A19.

The incident was attended by the emergency services.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 10.30am today (Thursday) we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound, before the turn off for the A690 at Herrington Interchange in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and one person is reported to have sustained non serious injuries.

“Both of the vehicles involved have now been recovered from the carriageway.”