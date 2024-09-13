Drivers are being warned of closures on the A19 through Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closures are to allow for safety improvements, and begin on Sunday, September 15.

Resurfacing will be carried out on the A19 between the A1231 at Hylton Grange and A183 Chester Road Interchange, which National Highways say will ‘create smoother journeys’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agency is also replacing bridge joints on Hylton Bridge.

The work is being carried out at night to minimise disruption to motorists, with a series of overnight closures to protect drivers and the workforce, National Highways said.

From Sunday, the A19 southbound between A1231 Hylton Grange and A183 Chester Road will be closed each night between Sunday and Friday, over two weeks.

This will be followed with a further two weeks of overnight closures, Sunday – Friday, on the northbound carriageway starting October 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, from October 27, the A19 southbound will be closed overnight for another week.

All closures will run from Sunday to Friday, with the road remaining open on Saturday nights.

Each closure will be in place between 8pm and 6am.

The road will remain open during the day.

A19 southbound traffic should follow the signed diversion route along the A1231, A182, and A183 to rejoin the A19 at the A19/A183 Chester Road Grange interchange.

Northbound drivers should follow this route in reverse, to rejoin the A19 at Hylton Grange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a daytime 50mph speed limit in both directions.

All work is subject to the weather and may be rescheduled in poor conditions.

Updates on the A19 and other schemes in Yorkshire and the North East are shared on the National Highways: Yorkshire and North East web page as well as on the regional X feed, @HighwaysNEAST and the National Highways: North East Facebook page.