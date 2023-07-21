A busy route linking Sunderland and South Shields will be closed overnight next week,.

Work has been going on to realign part of the A183 Coast Road since last November and is almost complete.

The A183 cost road will be closed overnight next week as work to reroute the carriageway nears completion

A 500m section, between Marsden Lime Kilns and the holiday park near the Marsden Grotto, has been moved inland by up to 24metres to protect it from coastal erosion after a 2019 study highlighted the threat to part of the route.

The road has remained open while the work has been carried out, but some overnight closures are now necessary for resurfacing.

Coun Margaret Meling is South Tyneside's Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport: "Good progress has been made on the scheme and we’re now into the final phase," she said.

"The new section of road is now in place and traffic has been diverted on to it to allow the old road to be removed and for new kerbs and surfacing to be completed.

"We now need to implement some overnight closures to allow surfacing works to be carried out safely. We thank drivers in advance for their patience.

"The realignment of the road to bring it further inland was essential for public safety, and will mean this popular route is protected for several decades to come."

The scheme is expected to extend the road's lifespan by around 50 years. A longer-term option will be explored once the new road is in place.

The closures will be in operation from 10pm to 6am for six nights from Monday July 24. Diversions will be in place and fully signed.

In addition to resurfacing, localised repairs to the existing drainage system will be carried out and landscaping will be completed.

The coastal footpath has already been 'rolled back' to a safe location and away from the cliff edge in conjunction with the landowner, the National Trust, and the current cycle and bridleway will be maintained along the realigned section.