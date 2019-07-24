North-East train travellers warned to expect delays and cancellations on 'hottest day of the year'
Rail travellers are warned to expect delays and cancellations on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.
Grand Central, which operates services between Sunderland, Hartlepool and London, has already cancelled one Thursday service in either direction.
LNER, which operates from Northumberland, Newcastle and Durham to the capital, has also confirmed that its trains will be affected by the heatwave.
Problems centre on speed restrictions on tracks in the London and Peterborough area.
Warrick Dent, LNER safety and operations director, said on Wednesday night: “We apologise to customers for the inconvenience the forecast record-breaking high temperatures will inevitably cause.
“Tickets for Thursday, July 25, will be valid for travel on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Alternatively, customers can apply for a refund if they no longer wish to travel.”
LNER is working with Network Rail to minimise disruption as much as possible and keep passengers moving with extra staff and complementary water at select stations.
With Grand Central trains also using the same route, the 8.42am Sunderland-Kings Cross train and 12.57pm King’s Cross-Sunderland, which were both scheduled to pass through Hartlepool, have been cancelled.
Grand Central has also said that Thursday tickets will be valid for Friday through until Sunday.
Further details are expected to be announced overnight with information about LNER changes available at www.lner.co.uk/ and those for Grand Central at www.grandcentralrail.com
National Rail Enquiries can be contacted on 03457 48 49 50.