Nexus report that the Metro "system wide" delays were due to one train
One train at the Gosforth deport caused delays of 30 minutes for commuters.
Passengers of the Tyne and Wear Metro woke up to reports of possible delays of around 30 minutes this morning, due to a power problem at their main depot.
At 5.12am, July 5 2019, one of the trains due to leave developed a fault which tripped out the overhead line and halted all the other trains which were preparing to go out on their routes.
The fault was quickly resolved and the remaining trains left the Gosforth depot by 5.31am.
In the original tweet from Tyne and Wear Metro, the rail provider described that commuters were likely to have delays of up to 30 minutes on most services, saying: “There are delays of up to 30 minutes systemwide due to an overhead line trip at the depot this morning. Metro apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
It is the second-largest metro system in the United Kingdom, after the London Underground, and services over 36-million passengers every year.
A Nexus spokesman said: “A suspected train fault at our Gosforth depot in Newcastle delayed the departure of five early morning services for about 20 minutes. The knock on effect was some delays to services out on the Metro system.
“This incident is being investigated.
“We’re sorry if anyone was inconvenienced. Those trains did leave the depot at by 5.31am and join the other early morning trains which had already left the depot before the fault occurred.”