Nexus and Stadler issue joint statement confirming reason for withdrawal of new Metro trains with return date unclear
The trains have been suspended due to an issue linked to the operation of the doors.
The first new Metro trains were introduced in December (2024) with an additional four added since the start of the new year.
The new Metro trains have been built by Swiss manufacturer Stadler, with Nexus hoping to introduce a total 46 new trains over the next two years to replace the current fleet which have served the Metro network since it opened in 1980.
Following the withdrawal of the new trains, Nexus, the company with operates Metro services, and manufacturers Stadler have issued a joint statement.
Cathy Massarella, Managing Director of Nexus and Lucius Gerig, CEO of Stadler Switzerland said: “Introducing the new fleet of trains is the biggest project in the history of the Tyne and Wear Metro. It is an extremely complex process for any organisation to deliver and Stadler and Nexus are working closely together to do this.
“We have identified an issue linked to the operation of the doors. The standard operational procedure regarding opening and closing of the doors on the new fleet is different to that of the existing fleet and we need to investigate the impact of this further. As a result, the new trains in service have been temporarily suspended.
“During the introduction of any new fleet, issues like this will occur. We are working together to resolve this as quickly and effectively as possible to deliver the best trains for our customers.
“The solution will determine the timescale and we can’t confirm this yet, however we don’t expect this will impact on the rollout programme.
“We will continue to keep customers updated and thank them in advance for their patience.”
The total cost of the new fleet is expected to be around £362 million
