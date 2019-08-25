New traffic lights to go up on approach to Tyne Tunnel in bid to reduce congestion
Temporary traffic lights trialled on the approach to the Tyne Tunnel are going to be made permanent from Bank Holiday Monday.
The new lights will be put in place to filter traffic from the A185 loop road into the northbound tunnel, merging with the A19, in a bid to reduce congestion in the long-term.
Their installation follows a pilot scheme earlier this year, which ran for five days.
Motorists using the route during the morning rush-hour will experience the lights in action, as they will be operate between 7am and 8.45am, Monday to Friday.
The previous trial improved traffic flow into the tunnels from the south of the river during peak hours.
Research carried out by TT2 Limited, the operator of the Tyne Tunnels, has revealed that queuing time on the loop road has reduced from an average of five minutes to one minute since the tunnels’ inspection lane became open to all customers.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Phil Smith, CEO of TT2 Limited, said: “The temporary traffic lights we trailed at the loop road was very successful, and we are constantly looking at ways we can improve the customer journey.
“The recent lane gain following works at Lindisfarne will reduce congestion on the A19, the road used by the majority of our customers, and, due to the results of the previous trial, we are confident that the new lights will enhance this.
“The team in the TT2 control room will be monitoring the impact of the lights to ensure the flow of traffic is as seamless as possible, and that our A19 customers will quickly see the benefit of the lights.
“Our implementation of technology, including the ANPR system, our popular app, and Direct Debit top up, is a key element of TT2 Limited’s long-term strategic goal to make the Tyne Tunnels a quick, convenient and reliable gateway between North and South Tyneside.
“We will continue to listen to feedback from our customers, and act in their best interests to make the Tunnels a driver’s preferred method for crossing the Tyne.”
The traffic lights will launch on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.