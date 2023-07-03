New Metro train makes first visit to Sunderland

The new Metro train has made its first visit to Sunderland.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, has been testing the first of its new fleet across the network and it was the turn of the Sunderland line in the early hours of Saturday, July 1.

The train visited Sunderland in the early hours of the morning

It was the first time that one of the new trains has been on the track between Pelaw and South Hylton, and the first time crossing has crossed the iconic Monkwearmouth railway bridge.

The testing was carried in conjunction with Network Rail, who own and manage the line beyond Pelaw.

The move is the latest phase of the introduction of the £362million new Metro fleet programme

The Stadler Class 555 Metro trains are undergoing a period of testing and driver training before entering service for customers. Two more new trains are set to be delivered late this month.

A view of the cab

Major Projects Director at Nexus, Cathy Massarella, said: "I’m delighted to say that the new Metro train has completed its first test run on the Sunderland line.

"This was the first time the new train had been taken on a run through Sunderland, and the first time it had gone across the Monkwearmouth bridge across the River Wear.

"The testing of the new trains is going well, and we are working closely with our colleagues at Stadler so that we can get first new trains into service for our customers.

"This is a very detailed and vital process of testing ahead of drivers starting their training on the new Class 555 Metro.

Driver training is under way.

"These trains will have to go through a phase of rigorous testing on our network, and all our drivers will need to undertake a period of train handling experience during the implementation phase of the project.

"Once the trains are in service they are going to be transformative for our customers and our workforce in terms of comfort, quality and reliability.

"Our customers, employees, specialist user groups and trade unions helped to design the new trains as part of a far-reaching consultation exercise that received 23,000 responses. We are getting a bespoke design from Stadler, with a sleek modern appearance, inside and out."

Sunderland City Council leader Coun Graeme Miller added: "This is fantastic news.

"The new Metro trains are a huge step forward in public transport, not just for our city but for the region. I’m delighted the first test run went so well and I am sure I speak for us all when I say that I can’t wait to see the new trains enter service."

Members of the test team with the new train

Stadler, the Swiss train manufacturer, is building a total of 46 new Metro trains on behalf of Nexus.